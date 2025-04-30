Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Besiktas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Besiktas, Turkey

1 BHK
18
2 BHK
29
3 BHK
20
4 BHK
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş,…
$510,166
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 12
New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, T…
$1,02M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro …
$550,563
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go