Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Besiktas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Besiktas, Turkey

1 BHK
18
2 BHK
29
3 BHK
20
4 BHK
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/6
The new pearl of Istanbul, apartments with spacious gardens and terraces with private areas,…
$650,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/6
The new pearl of Istanbul is apartments with spacious gardens and terraces with private room…
$1,38M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/6
The new pearl of Istanbul is apartments with spacious gardens and terraces with private room…
$1,08M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro …
$550,563
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go