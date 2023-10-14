Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Besikduezue

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Besikduezue, Turkey

apartments
3
2 properties total found
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 7
Whole Building for Sale Near the Beach in Trabzon Besikduzu. The building for sale, suitable…
€894,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 6/7
Spacious Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Trabzon. These 4-bedroom flats are lo…
€142,000

