  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Besikduezue
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Besikduezue, Turkey

4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 7
Whole Building for Sale Near the Beach in Trabzon Besikduzu. The building for sale, suitable…
€902,000

Properties features in Besikduezue, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
