Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Besikduezue
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Besikduezue, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aksakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 4
Beach Front Apartments for Sale in Trabzon Besikduzu. The new-build apartments for sale in T…
€105,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 6/7
Spacious Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Trabzon. These 4-bedroom flats are lo…
€142,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Aksakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View 3-Bedroom Apartments Close to the Sea in Trabzon. The apartments are located near t…
€85,000

Properties features in Besikduezue, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir