Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bergama

Residential properties for sale in Bergama, Turkey

2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with garage, with parking in Ovacik, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with garage, with parking
Ovacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey afte…
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with garage, with parking in Ovacik, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with garage, with parking
Ovacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey afte…
€230,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir