Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bayburt merkez
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bayburt merkez, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique Properties in Trabzon Offering Peaceful Life. Unique properties are located in Arakli…
€81,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Arakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Arakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments in a New Housing Project in Trabzon. The apartments for sale in Trabzon …
€168,000

Properties features in Bayburt merkez, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir