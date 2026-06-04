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Seaview Villas for Sale in Başiskele, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Başiskele, Kocaeli Başiskele is a district locat…
$870,040
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