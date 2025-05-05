Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Başiskele
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Başiskele, Turkey

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
4
3 BHK
3
4 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turk…
$170,780
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
$217,562
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$2,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go