Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

apartments
32
houses
16
5 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 25
Apartments for Sale Offering First-Class Lifestyle in Istanbul. The modernly designed apartm…
€1,27M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 25
Apartments for Sale Offering First-Class Lifestyle in Istanbul. The modernly designed apartm…
€781,000
