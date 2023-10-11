Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Basaksehir

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

apartments
32
houses
16
4 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Basaksehir district is distinguished by high transport accessibility, well-established infra…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir