Terraced Apartments for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbu…
$322,488
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
$438,332
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment Project in Başakşehir   Introducing a Prime Residential Opportunity in Başak…
$450,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 25
Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanb…
$1,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey The project consis…
$439,520
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and p…
$429,335
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Project guaranteed by the Turkish government, suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship …
$400,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center a…
$440,399
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 22
Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turke…
$167,224
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a…
$670,120
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey A gated com…
$531,587
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment Project in Başakşehir   Introducing a Prime Residential Opportunity in Başak…
$230,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 23
Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey The residence fe…
$399,138
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Ist…
$739,946
Leave a request
