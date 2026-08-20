Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

;
1 BHK
24
2 BHK
51
3 BHK
65
4 BHK
60
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 25
Spacious Apartments in a Mixed Project in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir, one of the most po…
$1,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 25
Spacious Apartments in a Mixed Project in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir, one of the most po…
$855 720
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Three Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Ispartakule , Near New Istanbul Canal and With…
$306 000
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/10
Three Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Bahçeşehir Luxurious Finishes. The project is…
$544 000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/10
Four Bedrooms Apartment Near New Istanbul Canal , High Investment Value. The project in the…
$394 000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments in Basaksehir, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Basaksehir, Turkey
$290 000
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Realting.com
Go