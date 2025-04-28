Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
$438,332
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/14
Bahçeşehir Project *Delivery: March 2025 Ready Title Deed 480 Apartments 2+1 | 3+1 20 …
$200,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey The project consis…
$439,520
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/14
Bahçeşehir Project *Delivery: March 2025 Ready Title Deed 480 Apartments 2+1 | 3+1 20 …
$300,000
