  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

1 BHK
25
2 BHK
52
3 BHK
63
4 BHK
36
10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment Project in Başakşehir   Introducing a Prime Residential Opportunity in Başak…
$450,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/10
Three Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Bahçeşehir Luxurious Finishes. The project is…
$544,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
in the heart of Başakşehir: A Closer Look Project Overview: Mixed-Use Development: …
$490,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Project guaranteed by the Turkish government, suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship …
$400,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Three Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Ispartakule , Near New Istanbul Canal and With…
$306,000
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/18
rooms: 2+1 bathroom:   2 toilets   2 bathrooms Total area: 125m ² Residential area of …
$317,000
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment Project in Başakşehir   Introducing a Prime Residential Opportunity in Başak…
$230,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 7
Bahçeşehir Easy access to Highway and Airport Social facilities
$477,246
4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 7
Bahçeşehir Easy access to Highway and Airport Social facilities
$477,246
Multilevel apartments in Basaksehir, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Basaksehir, Turkey
$290,000
