Lands for sale in Bartın, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Plot of land in Ishakli, Turkey
Plot of land
Ishakli, Turkey
LOCATION Alanya city center: 18 km To the sea: 4 km Airport: 33 km Our plot is located in Ka…
$180,501
Developer
Ates Real-Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Türkçe
Plot of land in Fethiye, Turkey
Plot of land
Fethiye, Turkey
Area 905 m²
Investment Land Close to All Amenities in Yeşilüzümlü Fethiye The land for sale is located i…
$499,515
Plot of land in Ilemin, Turkey
Plot of land
Ilemin, Turkey
Area 1 501 m²
Sea and Forest View Land for Sale in Erdemli Mersin Mersin not only stands out as the top in…
$101,686
Plot of land in Goereme, Turkey
Plot of land
Goereme, Turkey
Commercially Zoned Boutique Hotel Land For Sale in Goreme Nevsehir Nevsehir / Goreme 40%…
$1,000,000
Agency
AxA Property®
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Plot of land in Fethiye, Turkey
Plot of land
Fethiye, Turkey
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea and City-View Land in Fethiye Muğla Fethiye is a wonderful living space in Muğ…
$266,450
Plot of land in Caglarca, Turkey
Plot of land
Caglarca, Turkey
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
Zoning Plot for Sale in Antalya Konyaaltı Çağlarca Village Zoning plot for sale is located i…
$36,267
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
HOTEL LICENSED, 2ND DEGREE HISTORICAL SITE PROPERTY IN SULTANAHMET Esteemed Investors and…
$1,50M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Alanya Kestel For Sale Project Ready Opportunity Land 601m² Sea: 300m 2 units: 1+1 2…
$607,848
Agency
AxA Property®
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Plot of land in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
This 2100 m2 plot in Kızılcasehir, Alanya, is an excellent opportunity for agricultural or f…
$383,809
Plot of land in Mersin, Turkey
Plot of land
Mersin, Turkey
It is proposed to be the possibility of investment in real estate on the first coastline in …
$1,47M
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Plot of land in Geyikbayiri, Turkey
Plot of land
Geyikbayiri, Turkey
Area 4 584 m²
Farm with Advantageous Location in Antalya Konyaaltı The farm is situated in the district of…
$513,324
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 17 000 m²
Residential + Commercial The area of ​​the land plot indicated in the title deed is 17,000 m2
$18,00M
