Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Baklan
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Baklan, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Baklan, Turkey
5 room house
Baklan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 2
$25,75M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go