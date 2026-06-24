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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Bakırköy, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 17
Sea View Flats in a Luxurios Project with Private Marina in Bakırköy İstanbul Bakırköy stand…
$16,31M
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