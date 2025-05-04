Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bakırköy
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Sea front Duplexes for sale in Bakırköy, Turkey

2 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$4,98M
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,38M
