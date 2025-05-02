Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bakırköy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Bakırköy, Turkey

1 BHK
15
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
7
4 BHK
11
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 5
High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Tu…
$1,51M
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with…
$966,790
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We offer luxury apartments with …
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
$397,857
4 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 4
New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey We offer luxury…
$1,12M
