Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bakırköy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Bakırköy, Turkey

1 BHK
15
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
7
4 BHK
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/10
⚫️ We continue to serve our valued customers with our 20 years of experience. ℹ️ We suppo…
$440,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go