Sea view Apartments for Sale in Bahcelievler, Turkey

3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
$618,327
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bahçelievler district, Istanbul, Turk…
$558,370
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
$420,957
Leave a request
