Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bahcelievler
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Bahcelievler, Turkey

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
13
4 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/20
Your Ideal Investment!*   *Key Features:* - *Location:* First line on BasinExpress,…
$255,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go