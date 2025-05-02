Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Bahcelievler, Turkey

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/20
Your Ideal Investment!*   *Key Features:* - *Location:* First line on BasinExpress,…
$255,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city cent…
$587,365
2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bahçelievler district, Istanbul, Turk…
$558,370
1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
$420,957
3 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
$892,867
