  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bagcilar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bagcilar, Turkey

2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
$241,409
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The project lies in the Mahmud Bey section of Istanbul's European side, along the Basin Expr…
$479,000
