  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bagcilar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Bagcilar, Turkey

2 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 15
Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcyla…
$526,785
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro stat…
$468,313
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 9/15
"The One Güneşli project is considered a real estate masterpiece that shines in the heart of…
$124,999
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 14
Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$405,711
