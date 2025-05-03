Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bagcilar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Bagcilar, Turkey

1 BHK
27
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
25
4 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
$905,147
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
$241,409
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 9/15
"The One Güneşli project is considered a real estate masterpiece that shines in the heart of…
$124,999
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/15
4 bedrroms apartment in European Istanbul , The project contains indoor and outdoor swimming…
$585,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 44/7
$433,436
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The project lies in the Mahmud Bey section of Istanbul's European side, along the Basin Expr…
$479,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go