  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Avcilar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 10
Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, T…
$663,127
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 25
New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Is…
$239,410
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 16
Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey The …
$162,751
2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the Europea…
$176,814
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istan…
$238,837
2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5
Your Ideal Lifestyle in Istanbul   Are you searching for a place that combines comfort…
$184,358
3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 21
Residence with around-the-clock security near a highway and all necessary infrastructure, Is…
$524,537
