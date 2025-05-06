Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 10
Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, T…
$663,127
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 25
New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Is…
$239,410
2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the Europea…
$176,814
4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 15/20
Land area: 60,000 m2 Green area: 40,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸Delivery…
$477,784
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istan…
$238,837
3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/14
Land area: 15,000 m2 Green area: 11,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸 Deliver…
$406,260
2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/20
Land area: 60,000 m2 Green area: 40,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸Delivery…
$360,484
3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 6/20
Land area: 60,000 m2 Green area: 40,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸Delivery…
$409,121
4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 7/14
Land area: 15,000 m2 Green area: 11,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸 Deliver…
$532,143
