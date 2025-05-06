Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Avcilar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
14
3 BHK
16
4 BHK
12
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 15/3
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is characte…
$160,000
3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/14
Land area: 15,000 m2 Green area: 11,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸 Deliver…
$406,260
4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 7/14
Land area: 15,000 m2 Green area: 11,000 m2 Project status: ready for delivery 🗝 🔸 Deliver…
$532,143
