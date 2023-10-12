Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Atasehir

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Atasehir, Turkey

1 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Floor 17/44
The presented option is a 2-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. Floor-to-ceiling window, be…
€1,07M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir