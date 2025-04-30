Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atasehir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Atasehir, Turkey

1 BHK
22
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
11
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 46
Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey The project is a resi…
$817,443
1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 16
Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey The residence fea…
$288,024
1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 10
New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and …
$395,046
2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/25
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Hei…
$450,000
4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 15/25
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Hei…
$1,15M
