Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atasehir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Atasehir, Turkey

1 BHK
22
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 11/25
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Hei…
$699,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/25
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Hei…
$450,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 15/25
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Hei…
$1,15M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Комплекс расположен в районе Атанехир на азиатской стороне Стамбула недалеко от финансового …
$280,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go