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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Atasehir, Turkey

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1 BHK
14
2 BHK
26
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
13
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7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$277,614
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$422,756
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3 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
City and Sea View Apartments within Secured Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul Apartments for sale…
$717,942
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
City and Sea View Apartments within Secured Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul Apartments for sale…
$902,919
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
City and Sea View Apartments within Secured Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul Apartments for sale…
$457,818
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 5/10
Four Bedrooms Apartment with Smart Home System The project is built next to the financial…
$1,31M
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Floor 17/44
The presented option is a 2-bedroom apartment on the 17th floor. Floor-to-ceiling window, be…
$1,15M
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