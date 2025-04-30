Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atasehir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Atasehir, Turkey

1 BHK
22
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 5/10
Four Bedrooms Apartment with Smart Home System The project is built next to the financial…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go