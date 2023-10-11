Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ataevler Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey

2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€142,500
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€166,400
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€191,900
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€326,000

