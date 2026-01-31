Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Asarcık
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Asarcık, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Alan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 10/18
Imperial Residence & Hotel Imperial is a new prestigious development — a 5-star serviced ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go