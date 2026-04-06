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Townhouses for Sale in Artvin, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Large garden duplex layout 4+1 with a total area of about 170 m2, located on 1…
$389,634
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a complex with developed infrastructu…
$116,283
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Properties features in Artvin, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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