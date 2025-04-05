Show property on map Show properties list
Sea view Apartments for Sale in Arsin, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Furnished Apartment in Azura Park Complex with Pool in Mahmutlar Alanya Mahmutlar stands out…
$117,269
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 2+1 (Duplex), 120m², €175,000Breathtaking Sea & Castle Views Just 900m …
$191,794
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 2+1, 95m², €165,000Central Living with Separate Kitchen Just 500m From …
$180,835
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
New PREMIUM CLASS project just 100 meters from the sandy beach and in the center of Alanya. …
$343,207
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
Kestel districtKestel district is located 6 km from the center of Alanya and is one of the m…
$90,965
1 bedroom apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 48
Price listApartment, 1+1, 101m², €899,568Apartment, 2+1, 144m², €1,657,386Apartment, 3+1, 21…
$986,371
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 2+1 (Duplex), 100m², €120,000Welcome to a lifestyle of elegance and com…
$131,516
1 bedroom apartment in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 1+1, 64m², €298,947Apartment, 2+1, 105m², €521,568Apartment, 3+1, 147m²…
$327,694
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 2+1, 125m², €155,000  Secure this outstanding 125m² apartment in the …
$169,875
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 80m², €294,000Experience sophisticated coastal living in this beau…
$322,214
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/13
We offer you a stylish and cozy apartment 1+1, located in the popular district of Alanya - M…
$108,501
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 2+1, 115m², €130,000Step into a world of refined elegance and comfort i…
$142,476
