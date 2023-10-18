Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Arap Cami Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Arap Cami Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arap Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arap Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/8
Sea View Apartment Close to Galata Tower in Beyoglu Istanbul. The furnished apartment for sa…
€461,000

Properties features in Arap Cami Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir