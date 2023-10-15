Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Arakli
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Arakli, Turkey

Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Arakli, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Arakli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 8
Affordably Priced Sea View Flat in Surmene Trabzon. The duplex flat for sale is located righ…
€142,000
