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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Araklı, Turkey

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2 BHK
4
3 BHK
7
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10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$106,907
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4 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Sea-View Flats in Araklı Trabzon The flats are situated in a residential project i…
$145,360
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4 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$141,002
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea-View Apartments near Public Transportation in Trabzon Araklı The apartments are located …
$127,172
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3 bedroom apartment in Buzluca, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Buzluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
3-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Elit Mahal Project in Trabzon Araklı The apartment is locate…
$114,997
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully Furnished 3-bedroom Apartment for Sale in Elit Mahal Complex The apartment is located …
$115,611
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Installment Options in Araklı Trabzon These stylish apartments are located i…
$126,016
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Sea-View Flats in Araklı Trabzon The flats are situated in a residential project i…
$115,611
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Installment Options in Araklı Trabzon These stylish apartments are located i…
$130,362
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$137,284
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