Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Arakli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Arakli, Turkey

3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Arakli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Arakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Spacious Flat 500 M Distance of the Sea in Trabzon Araklı The flat is located in the Araklı …
$78,236
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes