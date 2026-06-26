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Villa for short term rent in Antalya, Turkey

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
✨ Villa 4+1 with beautiful tydom at sea and gory dlyja vey semyThe spacious villa with panor…
$284
per night
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4 bedroom Villa in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
~300 m² · 4 bedrooms · up to 8 guests · 2 floors · private pool Have you ever woken up to th…
$455
per night
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