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Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Antalya, Turkey

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3 bedroom villa in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom villa
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and Bright Detached Villa for Rent in Kaş Kalkan Villa Mavi Manzara, set on the hil…
$15,941
per month
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Sea view
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