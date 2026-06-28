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Monthly rent of seaview penthouses in Antalya, Turkey

;
Alanya
15
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1 property total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom penthouse
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
Furnished Duplex Apartment in a Complex Close to the Beach for Rent in Alanya The Kestel reg…
$644
per month
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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