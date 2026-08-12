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Sea front Mansions for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Mansion 8 bedrooms in Incekum, Turkey
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional 8-bedroom villa, located in the sought-after region of İncekum, offers an u…
$1,36M
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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