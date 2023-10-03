UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Land
Antalya
Land
Seaview Lands for Sale in Antalya, Turkey
53 properties total found
New
Plot of land
Incebel, Turkey
1 000 m²
2
Zoned Land with Unblockable Sea and Cove Views in Kaş Kalkan The zoned land is situated in K…
€984,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 050 m²
1/1
€374,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
5 780 m²
1/1
€3,04M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 219 m²
1/1
€1,12M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 180 m²
1/1
€1,66M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 176 m²
1/1
€1,10M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 200 m²
1/1
€692,400
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
3 000 m²
1/1
€3,36M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
3 126 m²
1/1
€1,68M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
609 m²
1/1
Land in Gazipasha with the possibility of building a house and sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya…
€220,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 290 m²
1/1
€715,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
542 m²
1/1
€308,000
Plot of land
Yesiloez, Turkey
1/1
€75,800
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
163 m²
1/1
Beautiful land for constructionArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 220…
€1,38M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 301 m²
1/1
Land for construction in TepArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 4000Land with a …
€550,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
5 000 m²
1/1
Large plot in Tepa for developmentArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 5000Plot w…
€3,36M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 041 m²
1/1
Land with excellent viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 1700Land …
€1,16M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
13 500 m²
1/1
For sale Dream Island. A unique land plot with an island and with a commercial area in Bodru…
€15,74M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 722 m²
1/1
Land for construction in BEKTAŞArea: Antalya, Alanya, BektashDistance to the sea: 1500The pl…
€1,21M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 722 m²
1/1
Large land under construction with magnificent sea views in TepaArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeS…
€1,21M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
672 m²
1/1
Plot of land for a villa with a chic view in İNCEKUMArea: Antalya, Alanya, InjekumDistance t…
€357,500
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 716 m²
1/1
Payallar Land with Unfinished VillasArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarLand with unfinished vill…
€1,79M
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 490 m²
1/1
Land in Mahmutlar with sea and fortress viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the…
€990,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
700 m²
1/1
€95,100
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
758 m²
1/1
Land on the coast in UGRAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, UgrakDistance to the sea: 128IN 7 KM FROM A…
€149,400
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
800 m²
1/1
Land in Demirtaş with sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the sea: 1700EARTH…
€163,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 344 m²
1/1
€325,900
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
719 m²
1/1
Land in Kargicak with sea views. Suitable for Citizenship.Area: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakDis…
€401,900
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 069 m²
1/1
Land in TEPE with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 26002.6…
€407,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
8 100 m²
1/1
Land with beautiful sea and nature views in MAHMUTSEYDİArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutseidiDis…
€84,700
