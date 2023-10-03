Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Antalya

Commercial real estate in Antalya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
133
Alanya
130
44 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
€2,04M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
€8,80M
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
€3,61M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
€5,89M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
€24,20M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
€10,73M
Commercial with swimming pool, with Подходит для гражданства in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with swimming pool, with Подходит для гражданства
Alanya, Turkey
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
€858,000
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/1
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
€13,75M
Hotel with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
€2,04M
Commercial with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/4
Four-story building near the FAMILY DAMLATASH IN ALANIAArea: Antalya, AlanyaIn the Building:…
€902,000
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 472 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop facilities in the new premium complex in GÜLLER PINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler Pyn…
€608,900
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Payallar, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial area for the store in the complex in PayallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDista…
€270,480
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with security in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial Square in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KadykyoyThe complex is located in one of the be…
€520,400
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 530 m²
Floor 1/1
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
€4,64M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 1/1
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
€3,32M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
€2,45M
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in the unique new premium quality complex in AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, Altynta…
€885,000
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful office space in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 170The proje…
€199,000
Commercial with swimming pool, with security in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
One-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bot…
€450,000
Commercial with swimming pool, with security in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
Area 305 m²
Floor 2/3
Two-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bot…
€650,000
Commercial with swimming pool, with security in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
Area 602 m²
Floor 1/3
Three-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, B…
€1,25M
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Karakocali, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Karakocali, Turkey
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial Square in a Luxury Complex under construction in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDi…
€450,000
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial area in the under construction premium project in KARGICAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, …
€140,000
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the new complex in AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the …
€620,000
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
€825,700
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 1/4
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
€2,04M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1/6
4-Star Hotel with 160 rooms on the first line of the sea in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Ko…
€10,45M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yenikoey, Turkey
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
€3,30M
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoproom in the new residence in DemirtashArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the se…
€350,000
Commercial with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 940 m²
Floor 6/6
Cleopatra crown oneArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 50Hotel Information Ant…
€8,00M

Property types in Antalya

hotels
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir