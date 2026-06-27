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Restaurants for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Restaurant 230 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Restaurant 230 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 230 m²
Tenant-Occupied Commercial Property for Sale in a Central Location in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmu…
$797,448
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